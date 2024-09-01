Nine drones taken down on approaches to Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Air defense systems have shot down two more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Moscow Region, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"Two more enemy UAVs attacking Moscow have been downed in the Ramensky Municipal District. As of now, nine drones have been taken down," he said.

Earlier, the mayor reported five UAVs shot down in various parts of the Moscow Region, a drone downed in the vicinity of an oil refinery in Moscow and an unmanned aerial vehicle taken down in the Ramensky Municipal District.