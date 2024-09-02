MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine lacks money to mass produce long-range drones.

"We have started producing long-range drones," he said during a trip to Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region, the Ukrinform news agency reported. "The government does not have enough money for mass production."

Since Russia started the special military operation, Western countries have greatly increased arms deliveries to Ukraine. Kiev regularly asks its partners for more advanced weapons and long-range missiles. Russia has repeatedly stated that the West's arms supplies to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian troops only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.