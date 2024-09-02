Additional reconnaissance systems delivered to Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk regions — ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Additional reconnaissance systems have been supplied to battlegroups in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The task force of the Kursk Region raised 45 requests, and 35 issues have been resolved," the ministry said. "Additional reconnaissance systems have been delivered. The task forces of the Belgorod Region raised 25 requests, and 17 requests have been implemented, while work on new requests is underway. Additional reconnaissance systems have been delivered to the battlegroup."

The task force of the Russian Defense Ministry’s coordination council on military security of border areas in the Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions received a total of 81 questions from the task forces headed by the governors.