MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The defeat of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party at Sunday’s regional elections is a back mark against him from his voters, a Russian lawmaker said.

"Scholz has a black mark from his voters, like Macron," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament), wrote on his X account. "The German chancellor’s ruling coalition has suffered a crushing defeat at two regional elections in East Germany - in Saxony and Thuringia. The Alternative for Germany, the Christian Democratic Union and the new party - BSW - are far ahead of it. The results speak for themselves: the Germans vote for the priority of national interests, against migrant influx, the support for the Ukrainian junta, and being dragged into a conflict with Russia."

According to the Russian lawmaker, elections of various levels in Europe "are actually a vote of no confidence in the government’s Euro-Atlantic course." In this context, he recalled the defeat of French President Emmanuel Macron’s party at France’s parliamentary elections.

"The Europeans are serving Washington’s attempts to establish hegemony and wage a proxy war on Russia to their own detriment. But the voice of those who say ‘no’ to the policy of abiding by America’s dictation, which is ruining the Old World’s economic prosperity and creating a real threat of a global confrontation are sounding louder in European countries," he stressed, adding that Sunday’ regional elections were a serious signal to Scholz ahead of parliamentary elections next year.

According to official preliminary results, the AfD came second with 30.6% of the vote after the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which scored 31,9% at Sunday’ elections in Saxony. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice" (BSW) was third with 11.8% of the vote. Its leader speaks against anti-Russian sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev. Scholz’s Social-Democratic Party won only 7.3% of the vote.

In Thuringia, Sunday’s elections were won by the AfD, which secured 32.8% of the vote to win a state election for the first time in its history. The CDU came second with 23.6%, and the BSW was third with 15.8%. The SPD managed to win only 6.1% of the vote but still will be represented in the regional legislature.