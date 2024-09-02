Durov's 'maverick' approach ignored Western guidance, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov went a little too rogue for the West’s liking, not listening to their advice on moderating his messaging service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the faculty and students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

"Pavel Durov turned out to be too much of a maverick, he was too slow to heed Western advice on the so-called moderation of his brainchild or not at all. What’s happening now is not just about him, Zuckerberg was summoned to the Senate and agreed to cooperate, as he himself admitted. And the West is not being any more lenient with other major platforms," Lavrov said.

He added that the actions of Western countries with regard to Durov are indicative of their broader approach to abuse their power in the name of globalization. The top Russian diplomat suggested developing shared voluntary principles.

"There is a general understanding that all of this must be regulated somehow but the process has only just begun. This applies to other spheres as well, including deepfakes, intended to smear individuals. For example, I saw the depictions of myself, in some instances I couldn't help but laugh. I am certain that some protocols will be developed, above all, to prevent anyone from being threatened and, secondly, simply to ensure common decency," Lavrov added.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport on August 24. On August 28, his preliminary custody was over. The entrepreneur was delivered to a court, where the prosecutor charged Durov with six offenses, which include complicity in the administration of an online platform that enabled illegal transactions, committed within a criminal group. The offense, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euros. By decision of an investigating judge, the entrepreneur went under judicial supervision with an obligation to post bail of 5 mln euros. He also has to appear twice a week at a police station and is forbidden to leave France.