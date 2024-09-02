Russian forces eliminate over 42,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR in August — military expert

LUGANSK, September 2. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated over 42,000 Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in August, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In August, Ukrainian armed units continued attempts to stop the advance of our forces. As many as 103 enemy attacks were repelled along the LPR boundaries last month, 85 less than in July. The decline in counterattacking actions points to fatigue among Ukrainian troops. Enemy losses stood at 42,080 in the reporting period, with the number including both Ukrainian militants and mercenaries," he said.

Marochko added that in August, Russian troops active in the area had destroyed 473 Ukrainian field artillery guns, three Buk M1 self-propelled missile launchers, 12 multiple rocket launchers, 93 electronic warfare systems and counterbattery radars, 193 field ammunition depots, over 1,400 armored vehicles and 82 tanks. "A sharp rise in the use of armored combat vehicles and tanks indicates the Ukrainian army’s attempt to achieve some success in offensive operations," the military expert stressed.