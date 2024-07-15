Russia of no chemical threat to Ukraine — Russian diplomat

THE HAGUE, July 15. /TASS/. Russia poses no chemical threat to Ukraine and Kiev’s stockpiling individual protective gear may mean that it is getting prepared to use toxic agents, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"There is no chemical threat to Ukraine from Russia and there can be none," he said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that Kiev continues to increase its reserves of antidots, gas masks and other individual protective gear in quantities that considerably exceed its needs. "The question is what all of this is for," he noted. "It looks like for preparing some large-scale provocations. Or for the use of chemical weapons by themselves".