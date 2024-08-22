Russia, China agree to strengthen cooperation in energy sector

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia and China agreed to strengthen cooperation in the sphere of exploration, production, processing and transportation of oil and other mineral resources and deepen the partnership in the sphere of atomic and nuclear energy, according to the joint communique of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang in conclusion of the 29th regular meeting held in Moscow.

The parties also agree to support construction and stable operation of Sino-Russian oil and gas pipeline, promote cooperation within the framework of natural gas liquefaction projects, facilitate the existing ones and support consideration of new energy projects, including cross-border ones.

Russia and China have also agreed upon new areas of interaction: renewable energy sources, hydrogen energy, energy storage and carbon units markets.

The countries plan to deepen the partnership in the civil nuclear energy sphere based on the experience of successful implementation of Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants, make more active cooperation in the sphere of thermonuclear synthesis, reactors on fast neutrons and closed nuclear fuel cycle, and develop comprehensive interaction in the form of package agreements in the sphere of the initial stage of the nuclear fuel cycle and joint construction of nuclear power plants.

"The parties note tangible practical results of comprehensive and multi-level partnership in the energy sphere, affirm intentions to facilitate its consistent expansions and qualitative deepening, will support further sustainable development of trade in energy resources and carry out work on creation of associated infrastructure, and assist promotion of the concept of fair, streamlined and equal energy transitions based on independence and freedom of choice and technology neutrality when forming the structure of fuel and energy balances and pursuing the energy and climate policy with consideration of national specificities," the document indicates.