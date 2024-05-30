EU politicians should recall their food security statements — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Politicians of the European Union should recall their food security statements after the approval of "prohibitive duties" for Russian grain, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

"I advise them to review their own statements regarding food security that was their point of concern two years ago? Do you remember? Everything was, from their point of view, put at stake to feed countries in need. Are the same people saying this or are they their twins this time going to microphone and saying directly the opposite," Zakharova said, commenting on the relevant EU decisions.

Western countries, their leaders and official spokespersons must tell peoples of the countries in different continents, when exactly they say truth, she noted.

"Then, when they urged to feed the poorest countries and regions in need, as they did two years ago and demanded, literally demanded that the whole world implements various grain transactions, motivating them only by care of needy people globally? Or do they say truth now, when they endeavor to prevent Russian grain from becoming and continuing to be a reliable commodity and our country - from being the reliable foods and provisions supplier all over the world," Zakharova continued. "I know the answer, they lied two years ago, they had nothing with any global food security, they simply wanted that major global players lined their pockets, and these were mainly the US, Anglo-Saxon companies dealing with resale, and they made a huge wealth on this margin, they used the situation at the moment, the political crisis in Europe and the world on the whole, the situation in Ukraine to create opportunities for enrichment to themselves and this was not merely unlawful, this enrichment was bloody," she said.

The EU ideology on "prohibitive duties" is clear - "they want to press Russia out from all around, the diplomat stressed.

The EU council approved prohibitive duties on imports of grain from Russia and Belarus. The decision will come into force from July 1. Duties will cover wheat, corn, sunflower seeds and derivatives, and fodder.