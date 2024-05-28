Putin continues working after getting from Uzbekistan back to Moscow — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin got on with his work in Moscow after returning from Uzbekistan, despite the late hour and three busy days that he spent during the foreign trip, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One television.

"The president has work events this evening in Moscow," the spokesman said. "The working day is unlimited, so obviously it will end late."

Putin's state visit to Uzbekistan lasted three days instead of the planned two. The program of the trip was very intense: the Russian president held several rounds of talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss bilateral relations and international problems, including the Ukrainian conflict. According to Putin's own words, the Russian delegation was unprecedentedly large, including up to half of the cabinet’s members.

The night before the flight to Moscow, the presidents held informal talks until 3 a.m., Peskov said separately. Then, after a semi-work breakfast, the Russian leader talked to journalists for about half an hour before leaving for Moscow at around 5 p.m. Moscow time.