NEW YORK, May 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledge that Kiev might have to agree to loss of territory in order to end the conflict in Russia, ABC reported citing commander of the 57th Ukrainian armed forces Brigade, Colonel Alexander Bakulin.

According to Bakulin, the current conflict will end with peace talks and a subsequent peace agreement, just like any other similar conflict. The TV channel notes that Bakulin seems ready to accept that Ukraine would have to agree to territorial concessions, like Finland did during the Soviet era.

"Yes, it lost some territories. But it still does exist as a country and Russia doesn't even look in that direction. We are in a similar position, but I hope we will not lose our land," the colonel said.

Bakunin added that the Ukrainian forces try to stabilize the situation at the frontline, but the Russian Army "continues to achieve constant success" in the Kharkov Region. He also noted that the situation for the Ukrainian forces remains "rather difficult", because fighting goes on, while the US military aid has still not been delivered.

Previously, Ukrainian commander-in-chief said that there is a threat of Russian forces circumventing the Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov Region. Kiev admits that the situation there is extremely tense.

Russia has repeatedly underscored that Western arms shipments and training of Ukrainian soldier only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.