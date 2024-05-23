Air defenses down 35 MLRS rockets, three drones over Russia’s Belgorod Region last night

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed 35 MLRS projectiles and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the borderline region of Belgorod last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act against facilities on Russian soil using Olkha and Vampire multiple rocket launchers as well as UAVs was thwarted. Air defense forces on duty destroyed three Olkha MLRS projectiles, 32 Vampire MLRS projectiles and three UAVs over the Belgorod Region," the ministry specified.

Earlier on Thursday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod Region, wrote on his Telegram channel that several aerial targets flying toward the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod had been shot down, causing minor damage on the ground.