Bahrain’s king expresses desire to strengthen ties with Russia to make them comprehensive

DUBAI, May 22. /TASS/. Bahrain seeks to strengthen relations with Russia to make them comprehensive, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said in a statement released upon his arrival in Moscow.

"We underscore our desire to strengthen Bahrain-Russia relations and raise them to a comprehensive and more prosperous level so that they serve common interests and benefit our two friendly countries and peoples," he said in the statement published by the BNA news agency.

The king of Bahrain expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invitation to visit Moscow and praised the "close friendly relations" between the two countries. He also said that Russia plays a constructive role in maintaining international peace and security and has made "outstanding progress" in terms of economy.

"We are pleased to express great pride in the high position that the Russian Federation occupies on the international stage under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, playing a constructive role in maintaining international peace and security, as well as helping the process of development and prosperity in various countries. We also do justice to the outstanding progress Russia has achieved at the economic level," the news agency quoted the monarch as saying.

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in Russia on an official visit on Wednesday. BNA reported that Russian air force fighter jets escorted the king's plane as it entered the country's airspace. The monarch was met at Vnukovo Airport by Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian president's special envoy for the Middle East and Africa and deputy foreign minister; and Igor Bogdashev, director of the Foreign Ministry's State Protocol Department.

Earlier, the Kremlin said the king will hold talks with Putin on May 23, where the sides plan to consider the prospects for cooperation in trade, economic, energy and humanitarian areas. It is planned to sign certain documents following the meeting. BNA reported that the Bahraini monarch plans to discuss with the Russian president the international and regional agenda, as well as the results of the 33rd summit of the Arab League, which was held in Manama on May 16.

The Russian president invited the King of Bahrain to visit Moscow during a telephone conversation on September 30, 2022. At that time, the heads of state discussed the situation in Ukraine and the latest developments in the Middle East and North Africa region, and reaffirmed the commitments of the two countries under the OPEC+ deal.