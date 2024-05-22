New BRICS members fitting in seamlessly — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. New BRICS member states are fitting in seamlessly into the organization, jumping into work with enthusiasm, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"The countries that have joined the association express great enthusiasm and high interest. Their aim is to get results; there is no feeling that they are causing any additional difficulties within the association," he said.

According to the diplomat, the BRICS culture is about not getting bogged down in differences between member states, but moving forward in a positive direction.

"We will call on all potential members to put aside their problems, differences and concerns regarding the behavior of any other member of the association. This is not easy, but our experience shows that it is possible," the deputy minister concluded.

The BRICS group has seen two waves of expansion since its emergence in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original membership, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join the association. Buenos Aires changed its mind in late December last year.

Five newcomers — Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia began full-fledged work in BRICS on January 1, 2024.