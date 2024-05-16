Russia, China determined to step up efforts to combat plastic pollution

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China said they are determined to step up efforts to combat plastic pollution, taking into account the sovereignty of each state, according to a joint statement on deepening partnership signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Moscow and Beijing express their determination to increase efforts to combat plastic pollution, taking into account the specifics of the internal situation and the sovereignty of each state, and also to develop a mandatory instrument to combat environmental pollution, including marine plastic waste, together with other states," the document said.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to "the goals, principles and structural framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change of May 9, 1992 and the Paris Agreement of December 12, 2015."

Moscow and Beijing also plan to deepen energy cooperation, both on hydrocarbons and in the peaceful atom area, Putin said. "Naturally, the talks focused in detail on the issue of energy cooperation, which is developing fast. This is a priority area for us. We have specific plans to deepen work in the area of energy cooperation. Sino-Russian interaction in the energy sector is not limited only to hydrocarbons, cooperation in the peaceful atom is also intensifying," he told reporters following the talks between Russia and China.

Russian state corporation Rosatom is building Russia-designed power units at the Tianwan and Xudapu nuclear power plants in China, Putin noted. Their commissioning would contribute greatly to buttressing the Chinese economy, helping provide cheap and clean energy to Chinese enterprises and households, he stressed.

Russia and China have also created a fast neutron-based experimental unit and the construction of a new demonstrative fast reactor is underway, the president added.

Additionally, in coordination with Chinese partners, a NICA accelerator complex is being built at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in the Moscow Region’s city of Dubna, he said. "Experiments and tests on that collider will allow implementing groundbreaking megascience projects, whose scale is beyond what any country in the world can manage alone," Putin concluded.