Putin calls on large businesses to traditionally take part in SPIEF this year

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on large businesses to traditionally take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) this year.

"This year we will evaluate the progress of the regions in implementing the investment standard.

We will do this within the framework of the national rating of the state of the investment climate. By tradition, its results will be presented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Of course, taking this opportunity, I would like to invite all of you, dear colleagues, to this is our traditional event in St. Petersburg," Putin said, speaking at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8. TASS is the information partner of the event.