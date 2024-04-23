Russian forces take Ukrainian strongholds near Klescheyevka under control

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Fighters of the Akhmat special forces unit and the 2nd Army Corps 4th Brigade captured enemy strongholds on the Western outskirts of Klescheyevka, says Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main military-political department.

"Fighters of the Akhmat special forces unit, together with fighters of the 2nd Army Corps 4th Brigade, denazified more enemy strongholds and took them under control," Alaudinov said on his Telegram channel.

He also posted a drone video footage of elimination Ukrainian personnel and Russian forces capturing enemy trenches.