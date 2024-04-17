Russian intel chief informs Putin about results of his visit to Egypt — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin are in constant contact, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He [Naryshkin] is in constant contact, in daily contact with the head of the state. How can he not report?" the spokesman said in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier in Cairo, Naryshkin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed possible ways to stabilize the situation in the Middle East and de-escalate tensions in the region.