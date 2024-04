MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has been neutralized in a forest in the central Russian region of Tver, the regional government said in a statement.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle was neutralized in a forest in the Kalyazinsky District of the Tver Region on April 17. There were no casualties or damage. Law enforcement agencies have launched a probe," the statement reads.

Governor Igor Rudenya has instructed regional government agencies to provide all necessary assistance to the probe.