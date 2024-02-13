Switzerland can't be trusted as mediator on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Switzerland's bid to become a mediator on Ukraine will fail as Bern is not trustworthy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking at the 13th Middle East Conference of the Valdai Club.

"They (Switzerland - TASS) are now trying to push to be a mediator on Ukraine; nothing will come out of it. This is not a player that can be trusted," he said.

Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd said after a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on January 15 that he had asked to organize a high-level peace conference, and Bern responded positively to this request. In his turn, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis noted at a press conference in Davos on January 14 that Russia should be included in the discussion on a peace settlement.

Non-NATO and non-EU member Switzerland supports the EU's anti-Russian sanctions. The Russian government approved a list of foreign states and territories committing unfriendly acts against Russia, its companies and citizens in 2022. The Swiss Confederation is included in this list.