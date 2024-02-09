Putin says he had good personal relationship with Trump like with Bush

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson he had a very good personal relationship with former US President Donald Trump like with another ex-US leader George W. Bush.

"I had a very good relationship with say Bush," Putin said. However, he noted that Bush "made a lot of mistakes with regard to Russia."

"But in general, on a personal human level, I had a very good relationship with him. He was no worse than any other American or Russian or European politician. I assure you he understood what he was doing as well as others. I had such personal relationship with Trump as well," Putin said.