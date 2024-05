MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The next summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will take place in St. Petersburg in December, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Bakytzhan Sagintayev told reporters after the EAEU summit.

"Upon the results of the meeting, the heads of state agreed to hold the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg in December," he said.