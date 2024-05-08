Kim Jong Un congratulates Putin on Victory Day

TOKYO, May 8. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Germany’s capitulation to the Soviet Union during World War II, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The content of the telegram was not provided. It was transmitted through North Korean Ambassador to Russia Shin Hong Chol.

Victory Day is celebrated annually in Russia on May 9. On this day in 1945 at 12:43 p.m. Moscow time the German Instrument of Surrender, which ended the Great Patriotic War, was signed.