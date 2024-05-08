Kyrgyzstan and China agree to open new checkpoints on the border — Kyrgyz President

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. China and Kyrgyzstan have decided to open new checkpoints on the border, as well as to upgrade existing ones, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.

"An agreement has been reached on opening new and expanding the capacity of existing checkpoints on the border with the People’s Republic of China," he said.

The Kyrgyz president also said that the arrangement and logistical equipment of all 14 Kyrgyz checkpoints "at the customs border" of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have been fully completed.

"The obligations of the Kyrgyz Republic taken upon joining the EAEU have been fulfilled in full," Japarov noted, expressing gratitude to the Russian side for the support provided to the republic in this matter.