Ukraine’s artillery shelling attacks on Kherson Region decrease — governor

GENICHESK, February 2. /TASS/. The intensity of shelling attacks on settlements on the Dnieper's left bank in the Kherson Region by Ukrainian artillery has subsided considerably over the past day, the region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo, said.

"During the past day, the enemy did not show increased activity along the combat engagement line, continuing to control a part of the village of Krynki and maintain observation posts on a number of islands. The enemy artillery fire was weak and the number of rounds fired was among the lowest ever [over the course of the special military operation]," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, Ukraine is extensively using drones of various types.

"In response, servicemen of the Battlegroup Dnepr continued to deliver strikes on the enemy in Krynki on the Dnieper's right bank. Major strikes were delivered at the section from Ponyatovka to Ivanovka, and from Dudchany to Zolotaya Balka. Russian forces used aviation, artillery, Lantsets, and various drones," Saldo added.