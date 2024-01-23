No more money coming to Ukraine from West — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is in a tough spot now that the West has stopped giving him money, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Zelensky is in a difficult situation with no money and munitions coming in from abroad and lots of opponents inside [the country]," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman slammed Zelensky’s decree on the so-called Russian territories historically populated by Ukrainians as absurd. "He [Zelensky] needs something to conceal his positions. And he is doing this by means of such absurd decrees. I don’t think it can help the Kiev regime in any way. Problems will only increase," he said.

"There must be more or less lucid minds there to see what needs to be done to get out of this situation," Peskov added.