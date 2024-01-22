Lavrov says West stymies settlement in Ukraine even as Kiev regime is agonizing

UNITED NATIONS, January 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said most experts understand that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is being hindered by the support that the West is giving the Kiev regime.

"It is quite obvious today to the overwhelming majority of unbiased experts that the key factor hindering the search for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is the West's ongoing support for the Kiev regime, despite its obvious agony and inability to achieve its assigned goal to inflict a strategic defeat to Russia or, as they have started saying recently, at least to weaken my country," Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine.

"The reality is that, despite the complete failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield, the Western patrons of the Kiev regime continue to push it with maniacal persistence to continue the senseless military confrontation," the minister said. "This is done under false slogans that a collapse of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime would supposedly pose an existential threat to Ukrainians, whom Russia wants to enslave. For those who have worked their way through the genesis of the Ukrainian crisis, it is obvious that there is not a shred of truth in these claims."