Russia keeping close eye on US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia is keeping close tabs on the US plans to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in Asia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"For us, of course, it is important that there are no actions that would pose a threat to our security interests. That is why, we are keeping a close watch on all these plans," Peskov said, commenting on a corresponding statement by US Army Pacific Commander Charles Flynn.

Responding to a question that these missiles were intended to deter China, the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized that Russia generally did not approve and considered as absolutely inappropriate attempts to deter anyone.