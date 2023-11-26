MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Another visit to Ukraine by a group of European leaders was aimed at giving the appearance of support, which has significantly declined, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS.

On Saturday, Kiev hosted what the Ukrainian authorities described as a "grain summit." It was attended by Swiss President Alain Berset, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte. They reiterated support for Ukraine but the only specific statement was made by Simonyte who pledged to provide Kiev with two mln euros to ensure grain supplies.

"The very idea that Kiev - in its current situation - could influence the international food security issue is highly questionable. Everyone knows that even before the termination of a grain agreement, a Black Sea corridor was aimed at delivering grain to wealthy Western countries rather than at fighting hunger in Africa," Miroshnik noted.

According to him, Ukraine cannot make an impact on the global grain market at this point. "The Kiev regime does not need the Black Sea corridor to export grain to Africa but to import weapons, fuel and dual-use goods," he said.