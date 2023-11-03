Putin to meet with new convocation of Russia’s Civic Chamber

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with members of Russia’s Civic Chamber of the eighth convocation, the first one to include delegates from Russia’s new regions.

The Russian leader traditionally meets with members of the Civic Chamber after its new convocation takes office. The president discusses their proposals and ideas related to sports, history and other aspects.

Earlier, the Civic Chamber’s press service said the eighth convocation plans to pay special attention to issues related to Russia’s special operation and new regions, helping Russian servicemen and their families and preserving historical truth.

The new edition of the Russian Civic Chamber began its work in June. Its first session was held on June 20, with Lidiya Mikheyeva re-elected as the chamber’s chair.

The delegates representing Russia’s new regions are: poet Anna Revyakina from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vladimir Dal Lugansk State University Rector Viktor Ryabichev (LPR), Chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov (Zaporozhye Region) and the former head of the Kherson Region’s Public Council, Vladimir Ovcharenko.

The Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation is a consultative body that facilitates contacts between the society and the state. The chamber, established in 2005, has 172 members. 40 of them are appointed by the president, 89 represent civic chambers of Russian regions, 43 are delegated by civic groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).