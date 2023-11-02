Russia, Equatorial Guinea have good prospects for cooperation — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, November 2. /TASS/. Russia and Equatorial Guinea have good prospects for developing cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his counterpart Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

"We have good prospects, there is a lot to do. I hope that today we will discuss various areas of our interaction with our colleagues from the governments of both sides in a wide range of meetings," the Russian leader noted.

Putin said that he was very happy to see his colleague in Moscow. The Russian president recalled that in a month the countries will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. "We know you well as a reliable friend, you have visited our country many times," Putin emphasized.

Separately, he pointed to the fact that Equatorial Guinea was represented at a high level at the Russia-Africa Summit this summer.