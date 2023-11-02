Serbia committed to cooperation with Russia despite calls for sanctions — Russian envoy

BELGRADE, November 2. TASS/. TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is pursuing a principled and consistent policy that allows for the development of relations between Belgrade and Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told reporters after talks with the head of state.

"As always, the issue anti-Russian sanctions and restrictive measures was on the agenda, but our meeting once again showed that he (Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic - TASS) has a principled, consistent position, which was once worked out collectively in Belgrade right after the start of the special military operation and the introduction of the sanctions regime by the West. He remains committed to this position, which gives us an opportunity to continue cooperation, not only to preserve what has been done in many previous years, but also to develop relations in a number of important areas," Botsan-Kharchenko pointed out.

The Serbian leader said after the talks with the Russian diplomat that "bilateral relations between Serbia and Russia are successfully developing", and also noted that "improvement of this cooperation is possible in the future."

After the start of the special military operation, the Serbian president said in an address to the nation after the Security Council meeting that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions against Russia. He said that the country was temporarily halting military and police exercises with all foreign partners. Vucic said that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine as brotherly states and regrets what is happening in Eastern Europe. He also said that Belgrade was ready to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.