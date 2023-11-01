US hypocrisy on full display in Gaza conflict — ambassador to Israel

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The US is encouraging Israel's authorities to use violent force in the Gaza Strip in a show of clear hypocrisy, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"It is obvious that the hypocrisy of our former partners in Washington has no limits," he said. "On the one hand, they are publicly weeping over what is happening to the Gaza Strip citizens. On the other hand, they are encouraging the Israeli leadership to adopt radical forceful methods," Viktorov pointed out.

"It seems illogical. The only thing this will bring is more tragedy and chaos. We should definitely take the right position, namely to work to end the conflict, not to prolong it or make it worse," the ambassador added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank. On October 27, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced the expansion of Israel’s military ground operation in Gaza.