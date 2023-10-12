Putin says Russian airbase in Kyrgyzstan important for defense cooperation

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. The establishment of the Russian air force base Kant in Kyrgyzstan is an important milestone for strengthening cooperation between Moscow and Bishkek in the area of defense and regional security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are gathered here to solemnly mark a very significant anniversary: the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a Russian joint military airbase in the city of Kant in the Kyrgyz Republic. This is an important milestone for our Kyrgyz friends and us in our cooperation in the area of defense and strengthening regional security as a whole," he said.

Putin said the Russian airbase was established there following a request by the Kyrgyz leadership "during a difficult period when the republic was attacked by international terrorists from the territory of Afghanistan."

"The deployment of our military contingent became one of the decisive factors in countering and confronting this threat coming from abroad. Since then, for 20 years, the airbase has played and continues to play a key role in ensuring the security of Kyrgyzstan and air support for the rapid deployment forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Central Asian region," he said.

Part of CSTO

The president added that Russian servicemen stationed in Kyrgyzstan honorably carry out their service, successfully perform the multifaceted tasks assigned to them, and assist Kyrgyz law enforcement agencies in fighting extremism, terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.

"The airbase's activities are aligned with the main goals of the CSTO. In particular, its flight crews were also involved in the organization's special mission to restore law and order in Kazakhstan in January 2022," he said.

The Russian leader also said that servicemen from the Kant base are now taking active part in the Unbreakable Brotherhood - 2023 exercise of the CSTO collective forces that are being held in Kyrgyzstan. Together with units of the organization’s other member countries, they are practicing interaction in peacekeeping operations.

"The soldiers of the Kant air base work professionally, with full dedication. They show bravery and heroism. It is no coincidence that many of them have been honored with Russian state awards, including the Order of Courage," he said.

Putin also thanked his Kyrgyz partners for their assistance with the operation of the airbase and for their kind attitude toward Russian servicemen and their families.

"We certainly value this attitude," he said.

The president also promised that the Russian leadership will continue to pay close attention to the issues of providing the airbase with the most advanced types of weapons and modern equipment.

"We will do everything necessary to solve household and social problems of servicemen," he said.

Military service

The president addressed the command of the Kant air base and all its personnel.

"I would like to emphasize once again: We highly appreciate your hard service abroad, far from your homeland. We understand that this is associated with certain difficulties. But this also imposes a special responsibility on you and in addition to constant vigilance, requires endurance, tact and friendliness to the people of the host country," Putin said.

"I know: You will not let us down. I am counting on you. I am confident that while being at the forward outpost in your daily military work, you will be faithful to your oath and to the Fatherland," he said.