Four Russians killed in Hamas attack in Israel — embassy

TEL AVIV, October 10. /TASS/. The number of Russians killed in Israel as a result of an attack by Palestinian radicals from the Hamas movement is up to four, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv has said.

"We regret to say that according to the updated data of the Israeli side as of 5:00 p.m. (time coincides with Moscow time - TASS) on October 10, four Russian citizens, who also had Israeli citizenship, are listed as dead. We are currently looking into all circumstances," the embassy’s spokeswoman Marina Ryazanova has told TASS.

She added that six Russian citizens were now officially listed as missing. Earlier, one Russian was reported to have been killed and four gone missing.