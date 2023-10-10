Russia, Iraq successfully coordinating efforts within OPEC+ framework — Putin

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Bagdad are successfully coordinating activities within the OPEC+ framework to stabilize the situation in global energy markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

"We are coordinating efforts within the OPEC+ framework (and are doing this fairly successfully) for the purpose of stabilizing the situation in global markets. We generally succeed in doing that. I hope we will continue working together further on," the Russian leader said.

The energy sector is the key area of interaction between Russia and Iraq, Putin stated. "Our majors are working in your country and fairly successfully. Total investments of our companies amount to about $19 bln. Prospects are in place for further development of our interaction. It is quite successful in this sphere," the Russian President added.