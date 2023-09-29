Russia serious about other countries’ peace initiatives for Ukraine — envoy

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia takes seriously the initiatives of other countries for a settlement in Ukraine, but Kiev's stance is the stumbling block, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva, said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"A whole range of countries: China, Middle Eastern states, and African states have come out with similar initiatives [for resolving the Ukrainian crisis]. We take these proposals very seriously. We see the wish of these countries to play an active role in the political process," he said. "Unfortunately, everything is hindered by Ukraine's position and the position of its president, Vladimir Zelensky, who, as you know, has issued a decree prohibiting any political negotiations with Russia on the situation in Ukraine."

Gatilov stressed that this was done "on instructions from the Western patrons." He also recalled the negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegation that started in Istanbul two years ago and a certain groundwork was laid, but then the Ukrainian delegation left these negotiations and was told not to participate in the further process of seeking a settlement of this conflict.

"It all boils down to this. As long as the Ukrainian side sticks to this stance and, moreover, says that they will negotiate only on the basis of Zelensky's formula, which is nothing but an ultimatum, there will be no chances of holding constructive negotiations," Gatilov pointed out.