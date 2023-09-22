Sevastopol authorities slam reports on Ukrainian strikes on power facilities are fake news

SEVASTOPOL, September 22. /TASS/. Sevastopol’s authorities have described the reports about missile strikes on the Sevastopol combined heat and power plant and the Balaklava thermal power station as fake news, Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"No strikes were launched either on the Sevastopol combined heat and power plant or the Balaklava thermal power station. Ukrainian media are again trying to sow panic among citizens," he wrote.

Razvozhayev advised the city residents to unsubscribe from the channels that publish disinformation, play on the anxiety of Sevastopol’s residents and attract new subscribers.

In addition, an advisor to Crimea’s head Oleg Kryuchkov slammed as fake news the reports spread on social networks allegedly on behalf of Crimea’s Head Sergey Aksyonov that the international children’s center Artek was closed.

"Fake news. Artek is operating as usual and is getting ready to welcome a new shift," he wrote on his Telegram channel.