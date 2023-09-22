Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 120 times over day

BELGOROD, September 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces fired more than 120 rounds of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye came under artillery fire 24 times. <...> The facade, roof, fences, and windows of a private house were damaged. A car, gas and power lines were also damaged. Now the electricity and gas lines have been restored," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The enemy dropped shrapnel munitions from drones on the outskirts of the villages of Staroselye and Prilesye. The Ukrainian forces also fired two mortar shells on the outskirts of the village of Repyakhovka, three mortar shells and eight artillery shells on the outskirts of the village of Prilesye.

In the Shebekinsky district, the Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka with mortars five times. As a result of the shelling, a car, a gate and the glazing of a shop were damaged. Ten mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, three artillery shells were fired at Balki, three mortar shells were fired at Pervomaysky, four artillery shells were fired at Terezovka, and one mortar shell was fired at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint. "The village of Maximovka was shelled from artillery 12 times. There were no casualties. Two private houses and a power line were damaged. Now the power line has been restored," Gladkov reported.

The enemy also fired 20 artillery shells at the village of Naumovka, and three at the village of Shchetinovka. In the Borisovsky district, the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok came under mortar fire five times. In the Valuyskiy district, the village of Dolgoye was shelled with mortars three times, one truck was damaged. Two mortar shells were fired at the village of Verigovka, six mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Novopetrovka. "As a result of shelling of Novopetrovka, a combine harvester was damaged," the governor wrote.

The village of Valkovsky in the Belgorod district also came under Ukrainian shelling, there were no casualties. "The windows of a private house were blown out by shell fragments, and the roof of a barn was damaged. Operational services are working on the site, the door-to-door search of the area continues," the governor added.