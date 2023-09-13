At least 24 injured in Kiev’s missile attack on Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, September 13. /TASS/. At least 24 people were injured in Kiev’s missile attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Wednesday, including four patients whose condition is moderately severe, Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, a total of 24 people were injured as a result of the attack. Four of them are in a moderately severe condition," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that emergency services were working at the southern facility of the Sevastopol Shipyard, where a fire broke out earlier on Wednesday.

"I’m at the fire site at the southern facility of the Sevastopol Shipyard. All emergency services are working in the area. There is no threat to the city’s civilian facilities," Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to a TASS correspondent from the city, flashes of light were reported above the city at around 3:00 a.m. local time (same as Moscow time). Several targets were shot down in midair in the coastal zone. About ten explosions were heard.