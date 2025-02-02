Dyukov reelected as President of Russian Football Union

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Alexander Dyukov has been reelected as President of the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The election was held at the organization’s conference in Moscow. Dyukov was the only candidate and was reelected unanimously.

Dyukov, 57, has been heading the Russian Football Union since 2019. In 2008-2017 he was President of St. Petersburg’s Zenit FC and headed the club’s board of directors from 2017 to 2019. In April 2021, he joined the Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body for football in Europe. He is also the board chairman of Gazprom Neft.