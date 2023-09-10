Surgical amendments to be introduced to law on presidential elections - CEC

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The law on presidential election may be amended ahead of the presidential polls, deputy chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolay Bulayev said on Sunday.

"The law on presidential election will be analyzed. Surgical amendments are possible. We are working on and thinking about it, because time goes by and everything needs upgrading," he said.

He recalled that remote electronic voting has never been used at presidential elections. "Can it be used now? It will be decided on the basis of the analysis of what we have now," he explained.

He also noted that Russia’s new regions will take part in the presidential election in 2024.