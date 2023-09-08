Russian Foreign Ministry, envoys to Central, Eastern Europe discuss situation in region

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and Russian ambassadors to Central and Eastern Europe discussed in Minsk the situation in the region under the conditions of the West's aggressive policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

"Titov held a meeting with ambassadors to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe [Austria, Hungary, Liechtenstein, Poland, Slovakia, the FRG, the Czech Republic, Switzerland]. They analyzed the tasks of Russian diplomatic missions arising from the updated foreign policy concept of the Russian Federation, as well as the current situation in the region amid the aggressive unfriendly policy of the West," the ministry said.

Besides, they discussed practical issues of ensuring the activities of foreign institutions. "The participants of the meeting laid flowers at the Victory Monument in Minsk," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.