Putin singles out 10 locations for City of Labor Valor title

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the idea to bestow the City of Labor Valor title on 10 more municipalities.

These are Vladimir, Votkinsk (Russia’s Udmurt Republic), Nakhodka (The Primorsky Region), Novomoskovsk (Tula Region), Podolsk (Moscow Region), Prokopyevsk (Kuzbass), Ryazan, Rubtsovsk (Altai Region), Ulan-Ude and Khanty-Mansiysk.

"I want to thank everyone, the proposals that were made and formulated today are accepted, we will work on their implementation. I ask you to reflect this in the relevant documents," - said the president at a meeting of the Pobeda organizing committee, where the applications for awarding the honorary title to these 10 cities were considered.

The City of Labor Valor moniker was established in 2020. Previously, 53 locales were bestowed this honor. The title is awarded to Russian cities whose residents made a significant contribution to winning the Great Patriotic War (the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 war against Nazi Germany — TASS), by means of their hard work on the home front - that is, by ensuring uninterrupted production at enterprises.