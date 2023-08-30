West’s guarantees for Kiev not viable without due regard for Russia’s security concerns

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Any potential security guarantees for Ukraine that are being discussed by the West will not be viable without taking Russia’s security concerns into account, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Numerous agreements were signed stipulating some sort of guarantees for Ukraine on a bilateral basis by a host of countries," he said. "However, in this context we never saw any mention or reference to the security concerns voiced by Russia, which is regrettable."

"The format of the guarantees at issue is unclear. However, we are closely monitoring this information and will continue keeping our eye on it," Peskov continued.

"Obviously, such processes that make no mention of our state security concerns cannot be viable," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

Earlier, the Group of Seven adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.

In particular, the document states that Kiev receive significant military means. Later, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that 12 other countries had joined the initiative: Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and Denmark.