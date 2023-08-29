Putin never discussed West’s anti-Russian sanctions with Scholz, Macron, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never brought up the subject of anti-Russian sanctions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron or the leaders of other countries that introduced these restrictions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"On my part, I can only confirm that indeed, President Putin has never touched on the subject of sanctions in his interaction with the leaders of the countries that had introduced these sanctions," the Kremlin official said, commenting on an article in the Bild newspaper quoting a dialogue between Macron and Scholz following their March 2022 talks with Putin. The two were surprised that the Russian leader had never mentioned any anti-Moscow sanctions.

Peskov noted that not only "verbal" but also factual confirmation of ineffectiveness of Western sanctions is now obvious. "I mean the data on the growth of our economy, on its expansion, and the World Bank’s data on Russia emerging among Europe’s leading economies," he said.