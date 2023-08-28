{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
West forcing Moldova to break off ties with Russia — security official

"The anti-Russian component in the policy of the current Moldovan leadership is an integral part of the course toward the country’s forced Romanianization and its integration into Euro-Atlantic organizations, which was determined by its Western sponsors," Alexey Shevtsov said

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The West is pushing Moldova closer to Romania and forcing it to sever relations with Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The anti-Russian component in the policy of the current Moldovan leadership is an integral part of the course toward the country’s forced Romanianization and its integration into Euro-Atlantic organizations, which was determined by its Western sponsors," he said.

According to Shevtsov, "the administration of [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu has one goal, which is to fulfill at any cost its assigned mission to break off relations with Russia and withdraw from the integration processes" that are backed by Moscow.

"Without formally renouncing the neutral status enshrined in the constitution, Moldova is actively moving closer to NATO. Under the contrived pretext of a ‘Russian threat,’ cooperation with the alliance in various areas is being stepped up at an accelerated pace," the official said.

