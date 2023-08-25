Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian howitzer, mortar in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, August 25. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Friday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup struck the enemy by firepower in the Kherson direction, destroying a 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition (casualties: four Ukrainian militants were killed and three others suffered wounds of varying severity) and a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition (casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and four others sustained wounds of varying severity)," the spokesman said.

Russian troops also destroyed an enemy M777 howitzer and a fire emplacement in the island zone, a D-30 howitzer with ammunition, a Ukrainian army deployment site and two motor vehicles in the Kakhovka direction, the spokesman said.