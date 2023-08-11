Russian embassy to continue promoting dialogue on Transnistrian settlement

CHISINAU, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Chisinau will continue efforts to promote Transnistrian settlement talks, despite the fact that its staff was reduced at the request of the Moldovan side, Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov told TASS.

"Chisinau’s decision has created certain problems for us. Nevertheless, Russian diplomats will focus special attention to maintaining peace in Transnistria, promoting the negotiating process. We will continue participating in the Joint Control Commission for managing the peacekeeping operation on the Dniester. We will also do our best to give an impetus to the negotiations on the Transnistrian settlement, including the 5+2 format (which involved Moldova, Transnistria, Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE, and observers from the European Union and the United States - TASS)," he said.