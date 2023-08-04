Moscow hopes for close cooperation with new Cambodian government — Russian ambassador

HANOI, August 4. /TASS/. Russia intends to continue strengthening bilateral relations with Cambodia after the new government is formed there following the elections for the lower house of parliament that took place in July, Russian Ambassador to Cambodia Anatoly Borovik told the local Bayon TV channel.

"Russia is looking forward to working closely with the new Royal Government, which is expected to be formed in August under the leadership of H.E. Hun Manet, to further advance bilateral relations, deepen understanding and interactions between different generations and in the interests of our countries," he said.

The ambassador noted that Russia and Cambodia have a long history of friendly relations, which have been developing since 1956. There has been a consistent improvement in the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries under the leadership of incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen. "Russia reaffirmed its intentions to further strengthen these time-tested bonds, mutual respect and cooperation," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission stressed.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party, led by the incumbent Prime Minister, won more than 80% of the vote in the National Assembly elections held on July 23. This gave it 120 out of 125 seats and the right to form a new cabinet to lead the country for the next five years. Hun Sen, who has been in power for 38 years, warned his compatriots that he would not stay on as prime minister and nominated his eldest son, Lieutenant General Hun Manet, now deputy commander-in-chief of the Cambodian Armed Forces and commander of the ground forces, to replace him as head of government.